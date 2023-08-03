Community Coverage Tour
Wolfforth woman killed in early Wednesday morning crash while jogging

A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday...
A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday morning.

The crash investigation states 26-year-old Terrica Dutton, of Wolfforth, was jogging westbound on the north side of the roadway on CR 6900. A car, driven by 68-year-old Billy Hicks, was also traveling westbound on the road.

Hicks attempted to move over to allow another vehicle traveling eastbound to pass when Dutton was struck with the front right portion of the car.

Dutton died at the scene of the crash. Hicks was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

