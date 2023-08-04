Community Coverage Tour
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter Kennon Shaw pleads guilty to murder

51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left one dead.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Joseph Burks plead guilty to murder Friday morning in the 364th District Court.

Judge Eichman sentenced 51-year-old Kennon Shaw to up to life in prison.

On March 9, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies found Burks, an employee of the Angelwith Cabaret, with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

Police obtained surveillance video showing a suspect firing a gun at Burks, before leaving the club in a vehicle with another man. Police say the suspect in the video was matched to a booking photo of Shaw, and found the vehicle matching the video at Shaw’s address.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect in Cabaret shooting indicted, charged with murder

