Angelwitch Cabaret shooter Kennon Shaw pleads guilty to murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Joseph Burks plead guilty to murder Friday morning in the 364th District Court.

Judge Eichman sentenced 51-year-old Kennon Shaw to up to life in prison.

On March 9, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies found Burks, an employee of the Angelwith Cabaret, with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

Police obtained surveillance video showing a suspect firing a gun at Burks, before leaving the club in a vehicle with another man. Police say the suspect in the video was matched to a booking photo of Shaw, and found the vehicle matching the video at Shaw’s address.

