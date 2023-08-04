Community Coverage Tour
Clovis police investigating Friday robbery, murder

Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are investigating a Friday morning robbery that left one man dead.

Just before 10 a.m., police received a call from a homeowner stating a man had broken into their home. Officers arrived to a house in the 700 block of Dawn Loop and found one man had been shot. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police stated every person involved in this incident has been located and are cooperating with authorities. The public is in no immediate danger, according to CPD.

Anyone with information on this situation is encouraged to contact Clovis police at (575)769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously via the department’s tip411 program and to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)763-7000.

