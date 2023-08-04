Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Friday morning top stories:Lubbock Animal Services closed to due mystery outbreak

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today

Lubbock Animal Shelter closed due to outbreak

Arsonist wanted after house fire

Asylum policy to stay in place

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday...
Wolfforth woman killed in early Wednesday morning crash while jogging
Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.
LPD: Drug deal led to shooting that seriously injured 1, suspect arrested
Samantha Mathis and Elijah Lebario
Levelland woman sentenced to life for murder of 2-year-old son
Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized...
Two hospitalized after North Lubbock shooting, car chase overnight
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well

Latest News

Police, pediatricians warn co-sleeping could be deadly
Police, pediatricians warn co-sleeping could be deadly
The City of Lubbock is working to allocate $10 million and reallocate $5 million in covid...
City of Lubbock working to allocate remaining covid relief from federal government
City of Lubbock working to allocate remaining covid relief from federal government
Samantha Mathis and Elijah Lebario
Levelland woman sentenced to life for murder of 2-year-old son