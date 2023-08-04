Friday morning top stories:Lubbock Animal Services closed to due mystery outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today

Lubbock Animal Shelter closed due to outbreak

The Lubbock Animal Shelter is working to identify and treat the cause of a deadly outbreak

The disease has killed 14 dogs since last week

Full story: Mystery outbreak at Lubbock Animal Shelter kills 14 dogs

Arsonist wanted after house fire

The Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for the woman that started a house fire yesterday morning near 20th and Ave. L

If you know anything about this fire or someone in the area please call the Fire Marshal’s Office

Details here: Fire Marshal’s Office investigating arson after Central Lubbock house fire

Asylum policy to stay in place

An appeals court says the Biden Administration’s asylum rules for migrants will stay in place for now

The policy will remain in effect while the case play out in court

Read more here: Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays out

