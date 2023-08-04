Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 26

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Children forced to crawl under and over trains. Emergency responders stalled at railroad crossings during life threatening situations. Stopped trains splitting communities apart. “Railroaded” - a joint InvestigateTV and ProPublica investigation - exposed America to chilling footage showing young students forced to make an unthinkable choice: be late to school or crawl under freight trains that block their pathway. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Potential Solution in the Works: Just weeks after an InvestigateTV/ProPublica investigation highlighted the life-threatening consequences of blocked rail crossings in Hammond, Indiana, the city’s mayor said there is a likely solution in the works.

Investigation into Blocked Crossings gets Results: Stopped trains are forcing children to decide between going to school or climbing over or under trains that could move at any moment. Our team’s reporting on this situation and dramatic video stunned lawmakers and citizens across the country – prompting action and a greater call for change. In this story, we look at new federal proposals designed to protect kids impacted by blocked crossings, speak to Sen. Raphael Warnock, the mayor of a town we profiled where trains stop frequently, and a union representing railroad workers about what can be done.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday...
Wolfforth woman killed in early Wednesday morning crash while jogging
Samantha Mathis and Elijah Lebario
Levelland woman sentenced to life for murder of 2-year-old son
Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.
LPD: Drug deal led to shooting that seriously injured 1, suspect arrested
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized...
Two hospitalized after North Lubbock shooting, car chase overnight