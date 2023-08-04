Lubbock fourth grader’s artwork to be on display in Texas Capitol

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fourth grader from Lubbock ISD has artwork on its way to the Texas Capitol after being selected for the Young Representative for the Arts award.

Carsyn Williams is a fourth grader at Roberts Elementary School. She said she is shocked that State Senator Charles Perry chose her artwork to hang in his Austin office for the next two years.

“Cause I never knew that it was going to be in his office,” Carsyn said.

She made an American flag artwork last school year in three weeks.

“We made a flag out of newspaper, construction paper and tissue,” Carsyn said.

Carsyn had the opportunity to be chosen because her teacher, Victoria Tristan, put her art in the Youth Art Month at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

“It’s always important to support the children in their creativity,” Tristan said.

Tristan stated she is incredibly proud of Carsyn and the work she created.

“She picked up really well on the elements of art and principals of design, just bringing it all together cohesively,” Tristan said.

The Curator of LHUCA, Taylor Ernst, said having their artwork on display positively impacts students. It also allows representatives like Sen. Perry to have a piece of home to tell stories about.

“They really get to choose what speaks to them and what they want to represent about West Texas,” Ernst said.

Ernst stated projects and opportunities like this in fine arts are important and give students a way to show creativity.

“Not every kid is going to excel at everything like math or reading, but they can excel and it’s a way for them to express themselves,” Ernst said.

For Carsyn, she feels proud of her art and herself for being selected by Sen. Perry for the award.

