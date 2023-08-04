Community Coverage Tour
Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects.

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.(Chatham County Police Department)

The police department responded Thursday around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police said they found a deceased infant, and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

The police department said it would like to speak with 44-year-old Randy Williams Taylor in connection to this case. The police department stated he was not a suspect but may have information that could help police in the investigation.

