Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

No charges will be filed against Cardi B after throwing mic at concertgoer

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Battery charges against rapper Cardi B have been dropped, according to Las Vegas police.

Last Saturday, a concertgoer reported being hit by an object from the stage and filed a complaint.

Video of the incident on social media shows it started with someone in the crowd splashing the performer with a drink and Cardi B responded by throwing her microphone at the person.

Security guards rushed the stage to subdue the confrontation.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police announced the case was closed for insufficient evidence and no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wolfforth woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging early Wednesday...
Wolfforth woman killed in early Wednesday morning crash while jogging
Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel Wednesday evening.
LPD: Drug deal led to shooting that seriously injured 1, suspect arrested
Samantha Mathis and Elijah Lebario
Levelland woman sentenced to life for murder of 2-year-old son
Police are investigating a shooting and chase that led to two people being hospitalized...
Two hospitalized after North Lubbock shooting, car chase overnight
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well

Latest News

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US hiring slows in July: Employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 3.5%
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during...
Underwhelming US team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and...
Congressional delegation to tour blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories:Lubbock Animal Services closed to due mystery outbreak