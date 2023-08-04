Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions enter 2023 with a new head coach as Riley White has been promoted to lead the pigskin program.

The Lions went 10-3 in 2022.

Trinity Christian has some speed on the perimeter and backfield.

They hope to make another run this season and they open the season hosting UIL Class 2A DII State Champion Albany.

