Texas Tech officially sold out of season tickets

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For months, Joey McGuire has stated “the best time to get your season tickets is now as we’re going to sell out and keep selling out.” That time officially came Friday as Texas Tech announced it had officially sold out of its season ticket inventory for the 2023 football season.

In total, Texas Tech has sold 31,649 season tickets for McGuire’s second season leading the Red Raiders. That amount includes 6,511 new season tickets that have been purchased since the Red Raiders finished 8-5 a year ago with a victory over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

“There is no better fan base that supports its team than right here at Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “We can’t thank those who have purchased season tickets enough for investing in our program and the impact they will have on our student-athletes. Please help us sell out the remaining five games on our schedule and keep Jones AT&T Stadium as one of the best homefield advantages in all of college football.”

Texas Tech previously announced Wednesday it was sold out of its single-game inventory for the Sept. 9 home opener versus Oregon outside a limited amount of season tickets still remaining. That inventory sold out within 48 hours, leaving only single-game tickets for Texas Tech’s other non-conference opponent, Tarleton State, as well as its four Big 12 contests against Houston, Kansas State, TCU and UCF.

Single-game prices start as low as $15 for Tarleton State and rise to $35 for Kansas State and UCF, $40 for Houston and $50 for the Thursday night showdown with TCU. Tickets for any of those five games can still be purchased by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

Texas Tech’s season ticket sellout does not include roughly 12,000 seats reserved for its student body, which encompasses the majority of the lower bowl on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium. Additional details regarding student seating and the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will be announced Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.