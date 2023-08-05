Community Coverage Tour
Big 12 Conference adds three more teams

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Friday the addition of three more teams.

The below statement was released:

The Big 12 Board of Directors has voted unanimously to admit Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and University of Utah to the Big 12 Conference.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators.”

Beginning with the 2024-25 academic year, the Big 12 Conference will be comprised of 16 members - Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.

