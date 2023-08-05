Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Seagraves Eagles went two rounds deep in the playoffs in a 6-6 season.

With six offensive and seven defensive starters returning, the Eagles are excited for the upcoming season.

The Eagles will be young, but the Seniors have great work ethic to lead the way.

Seagraves will focus on themselves and if they can get better then the team will do better and battle for the postseason.

