Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Eagles

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Seagraves Eagles went two rounds deep in the playoffs in a 6-6 season.

With six offensive and seven defensive starters returning, the Eagles are excited for the upcoming season.

The Eagles will be young,  but the Seniors have great work ethic to lead the way.

Seagraves will focus on themselves and if they can get better then the team will do better and battle for the postseason.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
LAS closed due to outbreak
LAS identifies deadly illness among shelter dogs
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Big 12 announcement
Big 12 Conference adds three more teams
Samantha Mathis and Elijah Lebario
Levelland woman sentenced to life for murder of 2-year-old son

Latest News

The Seagraves Eagles went two rounds deep in the playoffs in a 6-6 season.
Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Ealges
Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats
Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats
Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats
Pigskin Preview: Smyer Bobcats
Pigskin Preview: Morton Indians
Pigskin Preview: Morton Indians