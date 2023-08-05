Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight. Right now the main threats will be hail and some wind. We’re watching to make sure things don’t escalate.

As of 4:10 p.m., we have one strong storm moving south out of Dimmitt. So far, we haven’t received reports of hail, but these storms are potent enough to drop 1″ to 2″ hailstones.

While the watch goes until Midnight, these storms should start to weaken as the sun starts to go down. They are not very fast movers, so they aren’t expected to reach Lubbock. We’ll see if they start to move faster as the collapse and update you if things changes.

Another threat with these, since they are not fast movers, is very heavy rain. So localized flooding is possible.

