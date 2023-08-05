Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on U.S. Highway 87 in Tahoka.

Police officers were called to the 1400 block of North 6th Street Saturday afternoon. The Lynn County Sheriff says Texas Rangers are assisting and are treating the investigation as a homicide.

The body is a woman who has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

