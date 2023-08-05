Community Coverage Tour
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on US Highway 87 in Tahoka.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on U.S. Highway 87 in Tahoka.

Police officers were called to the 1400 block of North 6th Street Saturday afternoon. The Lynn County Sheriff says Texas Rangers are assisting and are treating the investigation as a homicide.

The body is a woman who has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

