Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting after a shots fired call was reported in a west Lubbock business.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:03 p.m. on August 5th in the 2600 block of West Loop 289.

LPD say officers determined that a person shot a firearm inside the men’s bathroom.

Officials say, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

