Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting after a shots fired call was reported in a west Lubbock business.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:03 p.m. on August 5th in the 2600 block of West Loop 289.

LPD say officers determined that a person shot a firearm inside the men’s bathroom.

Officials say, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains

Latest News

The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Judge rules Texas’ abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications
National Ranching Heritage Center receives 'Red Steagall' Collection
National Ranching Heritage Center receives ‘Red Steagall’ collection
National Ranching Heritage Center receives 'Red Steagall' Collection
National Ranching Heritage Center receives 'Red Steagall' Collection