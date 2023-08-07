Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after alleged violations of department policy.

According to the Brownfield News, Sgt. Randi Rogers was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, Aug. 3 on one count of invasive visual recording, two counts of tampering with a government document and two counts of tampering with evidence.

On June 22, the Brownfield Police Department received a complaint against Rogers regarding an incident at the CEFCO Convenience Store located in the 100 block of North First Street.

The investigation was handed over to the Texas Rangers on July 3, and Rogers was placed on administrative leave that same day.

Rogers will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.

“The Brownfield Police Department takes employee misconduct seriously and will continue to investigate any allegations of misconduct on its employee to ensure that we provide the best possible service to the community,” the department said in a statement.

