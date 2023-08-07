Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct

A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after...
A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after alleged violations of department policy.(Terry County Jail)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after alleged violations of department policy.

According to the Brownfield News, Sgt. Randi Rogers was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, Aug. 3 on one count of invasive visual recording, two counts of tampering with a government document and two counts of tampering with evidence.

On June 22, the Brownfield Police Department received a complaint against Rogers regarding an incident at the CEFCO Convenience Store located in the 100 block of North First Street.

The investigation was handed over to the Texas Rangers on July 3, and Rogers was placed on administrative leave that same day.

Rogers will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.

“The Brownfield Police Department takes employee misconduct seriously and will continue to investigate any allegations of misconduct on its employee to ensure that we provide the best possible service to the community,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

Latest News

Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Woman’s body found in Tahoka
FOCUS ON AG 8.6
Pivot irrigation system
Higher insurance rates impacting South Plains producers