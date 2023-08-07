Carlsbad Caverns celebrating 100th anniversary with scavenger hunt

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Carlsbad is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Carlsbad Caverns by inviting tourists and locals alike to play along on a scavenger hunt app that highlights all the great things to do in Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Caverns Discovery Dash scavenger hunt is officially underway and can be downloaded on any App Store for free. Participants can download the Scavify app and search for the Carlsbad Caverns Discovery Dash to join the hunt. The hunt features some of Carlsbad’s main attractions, including the Carlsbad Water Park and the new mini golf course.

“We have so many wonderful family activities around Carlsbad and we wanted a fun way to share that with people who might be visiting the Caverns for the 100 year anniversary,” said Mayor Dale Janway. “We encourage local families to take part in the scavenger hunt too, it’s a great way to get your kids out and they can learn more about Carlsbad and our history.”

The Carlsbad Caverns Discovery Dash will run now through December 31, 2023. Every participant that earns more than 30 points in the hunt will be entered into a random drawing for $500 that will take place on Jan 1, 2024.

The Carlsbad Caverns Discovery Dash is just one of the fun things that the City of Carlsbad has planned to help celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Carlsbad Caverns.

