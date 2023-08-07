Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAZBUDDIE, Texas (KFDA) - A Clovis man was killed in a wreck that happened over the weekend in Parmer County, officials said.

About 9:35 p.m. on Friday, 32-year-old Colby Sneller of Clovis, N. M., was driving east in a 2016 Ford F150 on FM 145, just west of Lazbuddie, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Ford was driving up on a slight left curve in the roadway and veered off to the south of the road.

Sneller overcorrected to the left, entering into a right-side skid back across the roadway.

The Ford drove into the north ditch, struck a steep dirt embankment, and rolled over multiple times.

Sneller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

He was taken to a Muleshoe hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died on Saturday.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the deadly wreck. TxDPS is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Woman’s body found in Tahoka
FOCUS ON AG 8.6
Pivot irrigation system
Higher insurance rates impacting South Plains producers
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock