Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County

LAZBUDDIE, Texas (KFDA) - A Clovis man was killed in a wreck that happened over the weekend in Parmer County, officials said.

About 9:35 p.m. on Friday, 32-year-old Colby Sneller of Clovis, N. M., was driving east in a 2016 Ford F150 on FM 145, just west of Lazbuddie, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Ford was driving up on a slight left curve in the roadway and veered off to the south of the road.

Sneller overcorrected to the left, entering into a right-side skid back across the roadway.

The Ford drove into the north ditch, struck a steep dirt embankment, and rolled over multiple times.

Sneller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

He was taken to a Muleshoe hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died on Saturday.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the deadly wreck. TxDPS is investigating.

