Emergency crews responding to semi crash on Hwy. 62/82

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are responding to a crash just southwest of Wolfforth involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday on Hwy. 62/82 near FM 1585.

Crews with both the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and DPS are working the crash.

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

