Emergency crews responding to semi crash on Hwy. 62/82
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are responding to a crash just southwest of Wolfforth involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday on Hwy. 62/82 near FM 1585.
Crews with both the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and DPS are working the crash.
Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.