ERCOT weather watch extended through Friday due to forecasted high temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, the ERCOT Weather Watch has been extended through Friday, August 11. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com. You can also subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.

