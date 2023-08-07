Community Coverage Tour
Higher insurance rates impacting South Plains producers

Pivot irrigation system
Pivot irrigation system
By Patricia Perry
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just like everyone, farmers and ranchers are feeling the affects of insurance rates going up in both property and crops.

A Texas Farm Bureau State Director, Walt Hagood, said across the board cost have gone up on the insurer causing that to be passed on to the insured. He tells KCBD he knew the higher rates were coming but was still shocked and feeling the impacts now.

“I sit on the board of an insurance company, you know I was in there for the meetings, and I knew the rate was going up, but when I opened my statement, I mean it took my breath away,” Hagood said.

A spike in inflation and supply chain issues have made it harder and more costly to fix property like pivot irrigation systems or tractors.

“If something happens damage wise, the cost to repair those have gone up a lot in the last two years,” Hagood said.

As claims are filed, Hagood said insurers are having to make up for the higher bill the company is faced with.

“They’re having to re-price those. With that repricing taking effect, it’s a slow process, so what happens is there’s a big spike in our cost for our premium,” Hagood said.

He said property insurance has more than doubled in some cases. As more claims are filed, Hagood said it can deal a blow to the insurance company when it all comes in at once.

“The more loss there is across the state, across the nation it affects everybody, everybody has to pay for that some way or the other,” Hagood said.

For crop insurance, a lot of farmers haven’t harvested as good of a yield from drought conditions in recent seasons. Hagood said that hurts their actual production history (APH), which the insurance is based off of.

“When you have excessive years of loss, you know then that APH gets lower, and the premium goes higher because it’s more risk,” Hagood said.

To get rates down, Hagood said it’s imperative we see less disasters, get more rain and grow crops.

“The more of those improved APHs we get the better coverage we have and the less it costs,” Hagood said.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Hagood said we will eventually feel relief in insurance rates.

“If we can get to a period where everything levels off for a while and we don’t have a lot of losses, inflation settles down, we should see rates settle down and possibly come back down,” Hagood said.

One of the biggest concerns for farmers currently is getting a good yield this year to improve their APH. Hagood said we had substantial rain while wrapping up planting season, bu we need more now to keep the cotton growing and ready for harvesting time.

