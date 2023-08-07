Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock Animal Services gives local vets more guidance on recent illness outbreak at shelter

LAS closed due to outbreak
LAS closed due to outbreak(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services gave more guidance Monday to local veterinarians on the recent illness outbreak at the shelter.

On Friday, the shelter identified distemper as the cause of the illness. So far, the shelter has lost 16 dogs to the illness. LAS urges all veterinary clinics to used enhanced infection control precautions when treating dogs adopted from the shelter after July 14.

FULL STORY: Mystery outbreak at Lubbock Animal Shelter kills 14 dogs

Lubbock Animal Services provided the following update:

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Lubbock Animal Services (LAS), in conjunction with Lubbock Public Health and the Department of State Health Services, sent the following guidance to local animal health care providers:

Lubbock Animal Services is investigating a disease outbreak that has resulted in the death of multiple canines from hemorrhagic pneumonia. Initial testing and pathology reports indicate distemper and a subspecies of streptococcus equi. We ask that all veterinary clinics use enhanced infection control precautions when treating dogs adopted from the shelter after July 14, 2023. Out of an abundance of caution, Lubbock Animal Services has halted the movement of all animals into and out of the shelter.

Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs and other animals by attacking the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

Lubbock Animal Services has implemented safety protocols to control the spread of the disease throughout the shelter and these control methods are proving to be successful. LAS staff is utilizing full personal protective equipment and is under strict sanitation protocols to prevent contamination spread. Staff are assigned to rooms, with a “sick team” and a “healthy team” to help prevent spread to any other animals in custody.

LAS will remain temporarily closed, and there will be no intakes or adoptions until further notice. Additionally, only City of Lubbock Animal Services staff will be permitted in the facility. No volunteers or members of the public will be permitted.

