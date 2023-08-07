Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old girl is among four people who died in a Lynn County crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash reportedly happened at 2:33 p.m. just over 11 miles east of Brownfield on Hwy. 380 near FM 179, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report stated a car carrying three people, including a 17-year-old from Midland and a 1-year-old from Cleburne, was heading north on FM 179 and approaching a stop sign at Hwy 380.

A truck driven by 67-year-old Armando Yglecias was heading west on the highway. As the truck approached, the car on FM 179 entered into the roadway and the two vehicles collided.

The impact seriously injured multiple people. The driver of the truck, Armando, and one of his passengers, 67-year-old Joy Yglecias, both died at the scene. Another passenger, 64-year-old Albert Yglecias, was taken to the Lynn County Hospital in Tahoka where he died from his injuries. The final passenger in the truck, 57-year-old Michelle Yglecias, was flown to UMC in Lubbock with critical injuries.

The 17-year-old girl was also taken to the Lynn County Hospital where she later died. The driver of the car was taken to UMC in Lubbock with unspecified injuries. The 1-year-old was taken to Covenant Children’s in Lubbock with minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was reportedly wearing seatbelts; the child was strapped into a safety seat.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

