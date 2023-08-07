Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old girl is among four people who died in a Lynn County crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash reportedly happened at 2:33 p.m. just over 11 miles east of Brownfield on Hwy. 380 near FM 179, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report stated a car carrying three people, including a 17-year-old from Midland and a 1-year-old from Cleburne, was heading north on FM 179 and approaching a stop sign at Hwy 380.

A truck driven by 67-year-old Armando Yglecias was heading west on the highway. As the truck approached, the car on FM 179 entered into the roadway and the two vehicles collided.

The impact seriously injured multiple people. The driver of the truck, Armando, and one of his passengers, 67-year-old Joy Yglecias, both died at the scene. Another passenger, 64-year-old Albert Yglecias, was taken to the Lynn County Hospital in Tahoka where he died from his injuries. The final passenger in the truck, 57-year-old Michelle Yglecias, was flown to UMC in Lubbock with critical injuries.

The 17-year-old girl was also taken to the Lynn County Hospital where she later died. The driver of the car was taken to UMC in Lubbock with unspecified injuries. The 1-year-old was taken to Covenant Children’s in Lubbock with minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was reportedly wearing seatbelts; the child was strapped into a safety seat.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after...
Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains

Latest News

A Sunday night shooting outside of Seminole has left one person dead and another injured.
Shooting in Gaines Co. leaves one dead, another injured
Mike Dalby campaign announcement ceremony
Mike Dalby announces candidacy for Lubbock Co. Commissioner
A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson...
Rollover kills Lamesa woman, critically injures 4 children
Hwy 62/82 semi crash
Emergency crews responding to semi crash on Hwy. 62/82