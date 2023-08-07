Mike Dalby announces candidacy for Lubbock Co. Commissioner

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mike Dalby, long-time Lubbock resident and chief pilot for 7B Building and Development announced his candidacy for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1, on Aug. 3. Mike is seeking the Republican Party nomination.

“Lubbock County needs strong leadership and transparency on the Commissioners’ Court,” said Mike Dalby. “You can expect me to serve with integrity and improving Lubbock County services with a commitment to conservative principles.”

Mike’s priorities include keeping property taxes low, improving county infrastructure, promoting county growth and development, strengthening public safety, and encouraging county-city partnerships.

A resident of Lubbock County for over 25 years, Mike attended Texas Tech University and served in the United States Marine Corps. He is committed to public service, having previously served as a volunteer firefighter in Slaton and for West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department. Mike is an 11-year veteran of Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Mike is married to Jordyn Dalby, a nurse practitioner. They have three children and are active members of Hillside Christian Church.

For more information, please visit www.electmikedalby.com

