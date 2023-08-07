Monday morning top stories: Woman’s body found in Tahoka
Woman’s body found
- An investigation is underway after police found a woman’s body Saturday afternoon near North 6th Street and Highway 87 in Tahoka
- The Texas Rangers are assisting in the case and are treating it like a homicide
Double Back Fire burns 1,100 acres
- Crews are battling a large wildfire in Johnson County south of Fort Worth
- The Double Back fire has burned 1,1000 acres and is just 25% contained
US eliminated from World Cup
- The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team lost to Sweden yesterday morning in penalty kicks after playing to a draw
- This is the earliest exit ever for the U.S. women’s team
