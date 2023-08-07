Monday morning top stories: Woman’s body found in Tahoka

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman’s body found

An investigation is underway after police found a woman’s body Saturday afternoon near North 6th Street and Highway 87 in Tahoka

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the case and are treating it like a homicide

Full story here: Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87

Double Back Fire burns 1,100 acres

Crews are battling a large wildfire in Johnson County south of Fort Worth

The Double Back fire has burned 1,1000 acres and is just 25% contained

Find updates here from Texas A&M Forest Service

US eliminated from World Cup

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team lost to Sweden yesterday morning in penalty kicks after playing to a draw

This is the earliest exit ever for the U.S. women’s team

Read more here: US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever

