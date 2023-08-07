Ollie’s to host grand opening in Lubbock August 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bargain shoppers, the countdown is on for the grand opening of the newest Ollie’s store in Lubbock. Ollie’s is known for unbeatable brand name closeouts at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day!

You’ll find bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and so much more! The newest Ollie’s will officially open its doors in Lubbock on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 am. Find us off Marsha Sharp Frwy East across from Coronado High School, next to Planet Fitness in the old United Supermarket.

“We are excited to open our 31st store in the great state of Texas where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Lubbock and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 10,000 associates across the company. For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us or find us on Facebook.

