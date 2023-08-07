Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Ollie’s to host grand opening in Lubbock August 9

Residents of the River City now have a new store to hunt for great deals
Residents of the River City now have a new store to hunt for great deals(25 News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bargain shoppers, the countdown is on for the grand opening of the newest Ollie’s store in Lubbock. Ollie’s is known for unbeatable brand name closeouts at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day!

You’ll find bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and so much more! The newest Ollie’s will officially open its doors in Lubbock on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 am. Find us off Marsha Sharp Frwy East across from Coronado High School, next to Planet Fitness in the old United Supermarket.

“We are excited to open our 31st store in the great state of Texas where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Lubbock and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 10,000 associates across the company. For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us or find us on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Get ready for back-to-school with these upcoming events across Lubbock
Los Hermanos Familia
Los Hermanos Familia to host annual ‘Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing’ event Aug. 5
Vamos A Pescar, Let's Go Fishing Event
Adventure Park Summer Fun Fest