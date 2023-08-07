Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Pediatrician shares importance of back-to-school sleep schedules for kids

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With most schools in the Lubbock area starting school in just nine days, doctors say now is the perfect time to start getting the kids back into a sleep routine.

The alarm ringing on the first day of school can be a hard adjustment after those late summer nights. Dr. Ana Montanez, a pediatrician at TTUHSC, says the sooner a child gets back on a schedule, the easier their first day of school will be.

“Now is the perfect time to start getting on that sleep schedule,” Montanez said. “You definitely want them to have an adequate amount of sleep so they can concentrate, they can focus, their memory is better especially when they get sleep.”

Montanez says the perfect amount of sleep varies based on age and activity level. However, she encourages all parents to shoot for ten hours each night. Although that may seem optimistic, she says it will have a huge impact on a child’s overall health.

“All of the issues that go into their overall health behavior, emotion, the mental state, that all improves with a good amount of sleep,” said Montanez.

Concentration aside, Montanez says sleep can also protect children from back-to-school germs.

“Sleep definitely helps to reset all of those good important parts of our immune system that help protect us from even getting sick,” Montanez said.

TTUHSC provided the links below for more information on back-to-school health.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after...
Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains

Latest News

Pediatrician shares importance of back-to-school sleep schedules for kids
Carlsbad Caverns celebrating 100th anniversary with scavenger hunt
Deadly crash
Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead
Dalby runs for commissioner