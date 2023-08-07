Rollover kills Lamesa woman, critically injures 4 children

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson County late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on FM 179, about 11 miles north of Lamesa.

A preliminary investigation revealed 31-year-old Jennifer Duran was going southbound on FM 179 when she veered across the roadway for an unknown reason into the east barrow ditch. Duran overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross back over into the west barrow ditch and rollover.

Duran died at the scene of the crash.

Four children were critically injured. Two 11-year-old girls were taken to UMC. An 8-year-old and a 7-year-old boy were taken to Covenant Children’s.

A five-month-old baby was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured. All five children were also from Lamesa.

The crash remains under investigation.

