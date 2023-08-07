Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Rollover kills Lamesa woman, critically injures 4 children

A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson...
A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson County late Saturday night.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson County late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on FM 179, about 11 miles north of Lamesa.

A preliminary investigation revealed 31-year-old Jennifer Duran was going southbound on FM 179 when she veered across the roadway for an unknown reason into the east barrow ditch. Duran overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross back over into the west barrow ditch and rollover.

Duran died at the scene of the crash.

Four children were critically injured. Two 11-year-old girls were taken to UMC. An 8-year-old and a 7-year-old boy were taken to Covenant Children’s.

A five-month-old baby was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured. All five children were also from Lamesa.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

Latest News

Mike Dalby campaign announcement ceremony
Mike Dalby announces candidacy for Lubbock Co. Commissioner
Hwy 62/82 semi crash
Emergency crews responding to semi crash on Hwy. 62/82
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
ERCOT weather watch extended through Friday due to forecasted high temperatures
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County (Image: File photo)
Clovis man killed in rollover over the weekend in Parmer County