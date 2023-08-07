Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Severe storms possible tonight

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms are expected to develop on the Texas/New Mexico state line this evening. When these storms first initiate there is a chance of large hail and strong winds up to 70 mph being associated with them. Storms are expected to stick around until sunset then lingering, widespread showers will be likely after midnight.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. East winds will be around 10 mph and then will turn south after midnight.

Tuesday may start off with lingering showers in the morning. High temperatures are expected to be near 100°, with partly cloudy conditions. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Showers will linger into Tuesday evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and dry with temperatures near 101°. Shower and storm chances will return Friday night. Saturday and Sunday may be active with a slight chance of storms. Saturday will be hotter with high temperatures near 103°.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after...
Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains

Latest News

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and not quite as hot as the weekend.
South Plains Storm Outlook
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Aug. 7
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, August 7
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Aug. 7