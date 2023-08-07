Severe storms possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms are expected to develop on the Texas/New Mexico state line this evening. When these storms first initiate there is a chance of large hail and strong winds up to 70 mph being associated with them. Storms are expected to stick around until sunset then lingering, widespread showers will be likely after midnight.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. East winds will be around 10 mph and then will turn south after midnight.

Tuesday may start off with lingering showers in the morning. High temperatures are expected to be near 100°, with partly cloudy conditions. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Showers will linger into Tuesday evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and dry with temperatures near 101°. Shower and storm chances will return Friday night. Saturday and Sunday may be active with a slight chance of storms. Saturday will be hotter with high temperatures near 103°.

