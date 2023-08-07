Shooting in Gaines Co. leaves one dead, another injured

Community Coverage Tour
A Sunday night shooting outside of Seminole has left one person dead and another injured.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Sunday night shooting outside of Seminole has left one person dead and another injured.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a shooting about 13 miles outside of Seminole on Hwy. 180, according to a release.

Sheriff’s deputies and Seminole police officers arrived at the location and found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to the Seminole Memorial Hospital, but later died from his injuries. The other person was taken to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment; the severity of their injuries is unknown.

The Texas Rangers and the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

