Showers, storms possible tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s and mid-70s across the area. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with east winds around 10 mph.

Monday will not be as hot as this past weekend. High temperatures will be in the 90s and lower triple digits across the area. Sunny skies are expected throughout the morning then partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Monday, in the late afternoon hours storm chances begin to increase. These storms may become widespread but are expected to stay below severe limits at this time. This activity is expected to start on the Texas/New Mexico state line and then move eastward.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday night temperatures will be in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday things will go back to normal for most of the week. High temperatures in the triple digits with hot conditions. Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the work week with south winds. Right now next Saturday and Sunday look like the next chance for moisture across the area. Triple digits will be likely almost every day until next Sunday.

7 Day
7 Day(KCBD)

