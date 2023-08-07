Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Texas Tech ranked No. 24 in preseason coaches poll

Red Raiders are ranked in either of the two major preseason polls for the first time since 2008
Texas Tech football
Texas Tech football(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will start the 2023 season riding not only a four-game winning streak but also with the label of being a top-25 team as the Red Raiders were slotted at No. 24 Monday in the preseason USA Today AFCA coaches poll.

It marked the first time since 2008 where the Red Raiders appeared in either the Associated Press or the coaches preseason polls. Texas Tech had not been ranked in either poll since Sept. 23, 2018, when the Red Raiders were No. 24 overall by the Associated Press. The preseason AP poll will be released Aug. 14.

The Red Raiders were last in the coaches poll in 2013 when their undefeated start under Kliff Kingsbury placed them as high as No. 9 nationally before eventually dropping out following the Nov. 3 rankings. The coaches poll is chosen from a pool of college football coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association of their willingness to participate.

Texas Tech ended the 2022 season – its first under head coach Joey McGuire – by receiving votes in both the final AP and coaches poll. The added consideration followed three-straight victories over Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma to close the regular season and then a victory over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. McGuire and his staff return 16 starters from that bowl team, including 10 on the offensive side of the ball.

In addition to the Red Raiders, four other Big 12 schools were included in the top 25 as Texas was No. 12 overall followed by TCU at No. 16, Kansas State at No. 17 and Oklahoma at No. 19. Fellow Big 12 members Baylor, Oklahoma State, Houston, BYU and Kansas all also received votes.

Texas Tech will face a ranked non-conference foe likely for the second-straight season Sept. 9 as Oregon was picked No. 15 overall by the coaches. Assuming the Ducks are still ranked in the top 15 entering the second week of the season, Oregon would represent the highest-ranked non-conference opponent to travel to Jones AT&T Stadium since No. 1 Nebraska visited early in the 1994 campaign while a member of the Big Eight Conference.

Tickets for the home opener versus Oregon are already sold out as are season tickets for the 2023 season. Single-game tickets for the remaining five games against Tarleton State as well as Kansas State, TCU, UCF and Houston are still on sale by contacting the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka Police Department, Texas Rangers investigating body found on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating Saturday night shots fired call in west Lubbock
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains until midnight tonight.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern South Plains
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Ropes Eagles
Pigskin Preview: Ropes Eagles
Pigskin Preview: Ropes Eagles
Pigskin Preview: Ropes Eagles
The Plains Cowboys went 4-7 last year, making the Bi-District Round of the playoffs.
Pigskin Preview: Plains Cowboys
The Plains Cowboys went 4-7 last year, making the Bi-District Round of the playoffs.
Pigskin Preview: Plains Cowboys