1 seriously injured in semi crash on Hwy. 62/82 Monday afternoon

Hwy 62/82 semi crash
Hwy 62/82 semi crash(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities responded to a crash just southwest of Wolfforth involving a semi-truck and pickup Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on on Hwy. 62/82 near FM 1585.

DPS says a pickup truck failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with the semi in the intersection of CR 7300.

The driver of the pickup was taken to UMC for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

