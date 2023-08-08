2 injured in motorcycle crash near East 50th and Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and another person with moderate injuries.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to a crash with injuries near East 50th Street and East Loop 289 on the access road.

The intersection will be closed for northbound traffic.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

LPD’s Major Crash Unit is at the scene of collision involving a SUV and a motorcycle at East 50th Street and East Loop 289. Officers responded to the call at 12:29 p.m.



All eastbound traffic on East 50th Street is being diverted south onto the Loop 289 access road.



This is a developing story; check back for updates

