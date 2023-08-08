2 injured in motorcycle crash near East 50th and Loop 289
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and another person with moderate injuries.
Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to a crash with injuries near East 50th Street and East Loop 289 on the access road.
The intersection will be closed for northbound traffic.
Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
