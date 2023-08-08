Antoine Manahan indicted on murder charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted 36-year-old Antoine Manahan on a murder charge on Tuesday.

Manahan is accused of shooting and killing Chad Reed, 45, in July. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of East Auburn and Zenith Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered Reed dead within his home.

Authorities issued a statement asking the public to help locate Manahan, who was the suspected shooter.

On July 21, less than two weeks following the shooting, Manahan was found in Arlington. Multiple departments across the state, including LPD, the Lubbock Texas-Anti Gang Center, the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Grand Prairie Police Department, assisted with the investigation and capture of Manahan.

He was taken into custody along with 22-year-old Avery White, who was also charged with murder.

Manahan is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.