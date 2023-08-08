Free community immunization clinics at local high schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In order to ensure area kids are up-to-date on their vaccinations and ready for the next school year, the Health Department will be holding its final community-wide immunization event at Estacado High School. Vaccines protect our children and our community from a number of illnesses, and they are an important part of keeping our kids healthy. The vaccines that will be available meet the state of Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for students Grades K-12.

Health Department clinics are open to any child 6 months of age and older in the Lubbock area who is eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program. This includes those kids who are uninsured, have Medicaid or CHIP, are American Indian or Alaskan Natives, or who are underinsured. Please bring the child’s most current shot record to the clinic. Families with private insurance my receive vaccinations for their children who are 14 or older. These vaccines are being provided by United Supermarkets Pharmacy

The clinic will be held August 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Estacado High School—1504 East Itasca Street.

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

