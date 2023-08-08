Community Coverage Tour
LPD investigating incident near 59th and Ave. P

1600 block of 59th shooting
1600 block of 59th shooting(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a situation originally reported as a shooting near 59th Street and Ave. P.

Around 2 p.m., authorities were alerted to possible gunshots in the area, according to a release. Police were also told a woman was possibly being “held against her will.”

Upon further investigation, police stated they did not find any evidence confirming the reports.

No injuries have been reported. However, one person was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Police are still investigating the situation.

