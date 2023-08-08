Lubbock hairdressers offering free back-to-school haircuts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock kids are preparing for their first day back to school with fresh haircuts, thanks to the Lubbock Dream Center.

Every week, local hairdressers take time to offer their services at no cost.

“I love to help out people and haircuts make them feel good, they make me feel good when I know they feel good,” hairdresser and volunteer Jovani Perez said.

One boy who arrived at the Lubbock Dream Center to get his haircut stated he was bullied last year for his long hair. Perez says kids with stories like his are the reason he volunteers.

Lubbock Dream Center offers free haircuts to anyone every Monday near 30th and Avenue J. PJ, who owns his own barbershop, Garzas and Ramos, has volunteered every Monday for the past six months.

“To give haircuts, it’s something I love doing,” PJ stated. “Free or getting paid, I’m gonna do it regardless.”

He stated it is important to give everyone the tools they need to succeed, and a tool everyone should have in their toolbox is to feel good about themselves.

“You know what a fresh haircut feels to kids or anybody,” PJ said. “You look good, you do good.”

PJ stated as long as the person in his chair is happy, he is happy.

Charlotte Holmes worked behind the chair for 45 years. After she retired, she decided she did not want to stop cutting hair.

“It’s been such a blessing to do what I do,” Holmes said.

Including her years volunteering, she has been cutting hair for 57 years. She said she loves it just as much as she did the day she started.

“If I can come in and make their day better and they can look in the mirror and feel good, ‘cause they maybe couldn’t go get it or afford it, but we can bless them with something special, that’s important to me,” Holmes said.

These hairdressers dedicate their time to help children and strangers feel good about themselves, no matter their background or history.

