Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon has left one woman dead, according to a release from Lubbock police.

Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Sherman Ave. at 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 5 for reports of a crash.

Police stated 58-year-old Robin Grasso backed out her motorcycle from her driveway before heading north on Sherman Ave. The motorcycle reportedly accelerated off the road and collided with a parked SUV. No one was in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Grasso was taken to UMC with moderate injuries. However, she died at the hospital the following day.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was not originally called to the scene, as Grasso’s injuries were not classified as serious. Now, the MCIU has taken over the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after...
Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct
Deadly crash
Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead
A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson...
Rollover kills Lamesa woman, critically injures 4 children
Hwy 62/82 semi crash
1 seriously injured in semi crash on Hwy. 62/82 Monday afternoon

Latest News

Amanda McAfee with Lubbock Area United Way
United Way announces new CEO
1600 block of 59th shooting
LPD investigating incident near 59th and Ave. P
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
2 injured in motorcycle crash near East 50th and Loop 289