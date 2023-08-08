Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon has left one woman dead, according to a release from Lubbock police.

Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Sherman Ave. at 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 5 for reports of a crash.

Police stated 58-year-old Robin Grasso backed out her motorcycle from her driveway before heading north on Sherman Ave. The motorcycle reportedly accelerated off the road and collided with a parked SUV. No one was in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Grasso was taken to UMC with moderate injuries. However, she died at the hospital the following day.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was not originally called to the scene, as Grasso’s injuries were not classified as serious. Now, the MCIU has taken over the crash investigation.

