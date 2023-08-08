Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock Southwest Little League heading to the Junior Baseball World Series

The 'SouthWest' Junior Little League team is headed to the regional tournament next weekend.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Southwest Little League defeated Roswell Noon Optimist Little League (NM) 3-1 to advance to the Junior Baseball League World Series.

Southwest LL (junior division) will represent the Southwest Region in the World Series.

The Junior World Series takes place August 13-20, in Taylor, Michigan.

