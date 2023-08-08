Lubbock Southwest Little League heading to the Junior Baseball World Series
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Southwest Little League defeated Roswell Noon Optimist Little League (NM) 3-1 to advance to the Junior Baseball League World Series.
Southwest LL (junior division) will represent the Southwest Region in the World Series.
The Junior World Series takes place August 13-20, in Taylor, Michigan.
