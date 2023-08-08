Lubbock Southwest Little League heading to the Junior Baseball World Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Southwest Little League defeated Roswell Noon Optimist Little League (NM) 3-1 to advance to the Junior Baseball League World Series.

Southwest LL (junior division) will represent the Southwest Region in the World Series.

The Junior World Series takes place August 13-20, in Taylor, Michigan.

