North Lubbock rollover leaves one person dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in north Lubbock that has left one person dead.

Authorities responded to the 3400 block of N University at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a single-vehicle crash; one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

Traffic on N University has been diverted while the crash is being cleared from the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.