North Lubbock rollover leaves one person dead

North Lubbock crash
North Lubbock crash(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in north Lubbock that has left one person dead.

Authorities responded to the 3400 block of N University at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a single-vehicle crash; one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

Traffic on N University has been diverted while the crash is being cleared from the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

