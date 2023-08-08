Community Coverage Tour
North Lubbock rollover leaves one seriously injured

North Lubbock crash
North Lubbock crash(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in north Lubbock that left one seriously injured.

Authorities responded to the 3400 block of N University at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a single-vehicle crash with one person seriously injured, according to police.

Southbound traffic on N University has been diverted while the crash is being cleared from the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

