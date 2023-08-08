Pigskin Preview: Bovina Mustangs

BOVINA, Texas (KCBD) - Defensive Coordinator Ramiro Carmona was promoted to head football coach in Bovina on July 20.

Eleven days later, he led the Mustangs on the field for the first time to practice.

Good thing is he knows these guys well.

”We are comfortable with the kids. Most have had me for four years. I think the leadership of this team is a strength.”

Bovina will play hard and get good tests in the preseason to be able to compete in District.

Coach Carmona would love this team to go far into the playoffs. That goal will be what they work up to.

Bovina is excited to battle this season.

