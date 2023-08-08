Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan

401(k) contributions are tax-deferred until withdrawn
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The latest Census report shows 34.5% of Americans have a 401(k)-style retirement plan, many of which allow loans for participants.

Although not mandatory, some 401(k) plans do offer loans. These loans are subject to various conditions, such as a maximum term of five years, among other requirements.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said it’s always better to consider a loan over actually withdrawing from your 401(k).

“Most employers will let you borrow up to $50,000 dollars or 50%, whichever is more of your 401(k), you would have around five years to pay that back,” Dale explained. “Now, the sooner you can pay that back, the better off you’re going to be, because the money that you pull from your 401(k) is obviously not going to be invested at that point.”

Dale explained the interest paid on 401(k) loan installments is reinvested into the original account, which means that the plan holder is, in effect, paying themselves interest.

However, she said the amount borrowed from the plan will not be invested during the term of the loan, meaning the plan participant will miss out on any market gains or losses during the loan term.

“You got to weigh all of the pros and cons about it. But, you know, if you’re in a dire situation, or you’re needing that college tuition or things like that and you have no other place to go, that might be a better avenue versus a credit card or a personal loan,” Dale said.

Since 401(k) funds are tax-deferred, there are specific Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements for repayments, including penalties for not repaying the loan.

If a borrower quits their job or changes employers during the loan term, the loan may become taxable if not repaid before the end of the fiscal year.

Dale said 401(k) loans may be a good option for people who need money quickly for things like medical expenses or even college tuition and urged people contemplating loans to consult with their financial advisor.

The IRS has further information on retirement loan programs. For individualized help, contact your 401(k) plan administrator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
A Brownfield police sergeant turned herself into the Terry County Jail Monday morning after...
Brownfield Police Sgt. turns herself into Terry County Jail after allegations of misconduct
Deadly crash
Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead
A Lamesa woman was killed and four children critically injured after a rollover in Dawson...
Rollover kills Lamesa woman, critically injures 4 children
Hwy 62/82 semi crash
1 seriously injured in semi crash on Hwy. 62/82 Monday afternoon

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on day two of hearing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
A powerful storm system with intense winds and destructive thunderstorms swept through the...
Deadly storms batter states in the eastern U.S.
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden makes Grand Canyon monument designation, citing Arizona tribal heritage, climate concerns
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
3 charged in riverfront brawl in Alabama