Snyder 13-year-old dies after ‘firearms accident’

Snyder Professional Firefighters Association
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A Snyder family is in mourning after a 13-year-old died due to a “firearms accident.”

Cason Hines was the son of longtime Snyder firefighter Nathan Hines. The elder Hines has been serving the city for over a decade.

The incident occurred on Monday, according to the Snyder Professional Firefighters Association.

The department released a statement on the tragic event:

