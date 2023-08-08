Snyder 13-year-old dies after ‘firearms accident’

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - A Snyder family is in mourning after a 13-year-old died due to a “firearms accident.”

Cason Hines was the son of longtime Snyder firefighter Nathan Hines. The elder Hines has been serving the city for over a decade.

The incident occurred on Monday, according to the Snyder Professional Firefighters Association.

The department released a statement on the tragic event:

