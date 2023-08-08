Tuesday morning top stories: Residents of Levelland neighborhood worry about beetle infestation
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Neighborhood worries about infestation of beetles in homes
- Residents of an east Levelland neighborhood are calling on the city to deal with an infestation of red flour beetles
- They say the bug showed up after a grain company opened nearby
- Full story here: ‘It’s an epidemic:’ Levelland families call for city leaders to investigate bug infestation
Four killed in crash in Lynn County Sunday
- DPS troopers say the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign and hit a pickup truck
- Three survivors are hospitalized here in Lubbock
- More here: Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead
Trump’s attorneys ask for judge to narrow restrictions on discussing evidence in election case
- Prosecutors say the rules are necessary to protect witnesses
- Trump’s attorneys say the restrictions violate his right to free speech
- Read more here: Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.