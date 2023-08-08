Tuesday morning top stories: Residents of Levelland neighborhood worry about beetle infestation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Neighborhood worries about infestation of beetles in homes

Residents of an east Levelland neighborhood are calling on the city to deal with an infestation of red flour beetles

They say the bug showed up after a grain company opened nearby

Full story here: ‘It’s an epidemic:’ Levelland families call for city leaders to investigate bug infestation

Four killed in crash in Lynn County Sunday

DPS troopers say the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign and hit a pickup truck

Three survivors are hospitalized here in Lubbock

More here: Lynn Co. crash leaves 4 people dead

Trump’s attorneys ask for judge to narrow restrictions on discussing evidence in election case

Prosecutors say the rules are necessary to protect witnesses

Trump’s attorneys say the restrictions violate his right to free speech

Read more here: Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case

