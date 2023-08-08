‘Vine to Wine’ event to be hosted at Adelphos Cellars

LORENZO, Texas (KCBD) - The AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with local winery Adelphos Cellars to host the Vine to Wine event.

The event aims to educate people on the wine-making process and offer a taste of the finished product.

The following statement on the event was released:

Did you know the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with Adelphos Cellars to host a Vine to Wine event on Aug. 28 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.

At the event, participants will enjoy tasting the delicious wines offered at Adelphos Cellars while learning about cheese-and-wine pairings as well as touring the Cerro Santo estate vineyard. Light refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $40 per person, and the event will begin at 7:00 pm at Adelphos Cellars located at 13818 East FM 1527, Lorenzo, TX. The vineyard, located at the same address, is a beautifully-terraced 40-acre plot near the former Quaker-settled community of Estacado.

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vine-to-wine-tickets667717851067?aff=oddtdtcreator and are limited to the first 40 registrants.

For questions or additional information on registering, please contact the AgriLife Extension office of Lubbock County at 806-775-1740.

“This will be a fun night at the beautiful and historical Adelphos Cellars. They have a beautiful view and vineyard, and participants will truly enjoy hearing about the legacy that this group of family and friends is creating,” said Cory Edwards, AgriLife Extension agent for Lubbock County.

The event will feature speakers Jim Irwin, co-owner at Adelphos Cellars, Garrett Irwin, vineyard manager of the Cerro Santo estate vineyard, and Daniel Hillin, AgriLife Extension viticulturist for the High Plains and West Texas.

“We want to share relevant and factual information to connect Texas Wine Industry agricultural to the end wine product for consumers,” Edwards said. “Our goal is for participants to leave with a broader knowledge of viticulture and winemaking.”

