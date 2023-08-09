Community Coverage Tour
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover

Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries in the 3400 block of North University.

Investigators say it appears the driver, identified as John Cook, was driving north when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb before rolling over.

Cook died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

