Evening shower chances increase Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting things to remain dry for most of the area on Wednesday night.

There is a slight chance that the southern Rolling Plains may see a little bit of moisture. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. We will have northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph this evening, then after midnight, we will have east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 101°. In the morning we will have east winds around 10 to 15 mph. Those winds will become southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday early afternoon, the chance for showers will begin to increase across the area. This activity does not look severe at this time. It will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Friday will be sunny and very hot. High temperatures will be near 104°, and some parts of the viewing area will most likely be under a heat advisory. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday there’s a good chance for showers and storms throughout the day. It will still be hot as we are expecting triple digits across the area. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday evening. Monday we may see a brief break from triple digits. things dry out Monday and as of right now, it looks like things will remain dry for the rest of the work week.

