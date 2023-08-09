Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Evening shower chances increase Thursday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting things to remain dry for most of the area on Wednesday night.

There is a slight chance that the southern Rolling Plains may see a little bit of moisture. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. We will have northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph this evening, then after midnight, we will have east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 101°. In the morning we will have east winds around 10 to 15 mph. Those winds will become southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday early afternoon, the chance for showers will begin to increase across the area. This activity does not look severe at this time. It will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Friday will be sunny and very hot. High temperatures will be near 104°, and some parts of the viewing area will most likely be under a heat advisory. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday there’s a good chance for showers and storms throughout the day. It will still be hot as we are expecting triple digits across the area. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday evening. Monday we may see a brief break from triple digits. things dry out Monday and as of right now, it looks like things will remain dry for the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
The Tahoka Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, are investigating a body found on...
Tahoka police identify woman found dead on US 87
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
LPD investigating Tuesday motorcycle crash that left 2 seriously injured
Snyder Professional Firefighters Association
Snyder 13-year-old dies after ‘firearms accident’

Latest News

Thunderstorm Chances
More heat and rain chances
KCBD Midday Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 9
KCBD Weather at 6 for Wednesday, Aug. 9
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 9