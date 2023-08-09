Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.(Business Wire)

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a rollover that killed a 70-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old man killed in North Lubbock rollover
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
55-year-old Billy Sherrod is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Anton man charged with animal cruelty, accused of driving with 2 dogs tethered to vehicle
Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured and...
2 injured in motorcycle crash near East 50th and Loop 289
The 'SouthWest' Junior Little League team is headed to the regional tournament next weekend.
Lubbock Southwest Little League heading to the Junior Baseball World Series

Latest News

File - The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Jan. 25,...
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year upending US towns and the insurance industry
Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the...
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival